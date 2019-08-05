Uzie's Reviewzies: KindPeoples - "Not Your Momma's Marijuana!"

Over vacation, Uzette was offered the opportunity to visit on the best marijuana dispensaries in the Bay Area, KindPeoples! This brand has been voted 'Best Dispensary in Santa Cruz' for the past 5 years and continues to showcase its innovation through highly interactive store locations.

Based in Santa Cruz and Soquel, KindPeoples steps away from the over-the-counter and budtender status quo of the dispensary world by opening up their venues as miniature weed grocery stores. Walking into the KindPeoples in Santa Cruz felt like a journey into a really trippy Apple Store, equipped with tablets to place orders, staff to help you choose, products to touch and read, and even little baskets for us heavy shoppers.

Watch Uzette wander through her first dispensary and let us know what you think!

For more information about KindPeoples, visit their website at https://www.kindpeoples.com/.