Sarah and Vinnie Laugh at "Happy Birthday, Loser" Cake

Parents of a young child accidentally ordered a cake that read "Happy Birthday, Loser" for their daughter! A two-year-old daughter named Liz, nicknamed Lizard, had quite the surprise for her birthday last year. Lizard's parents went to Walmart to get her a cake--asking the woman who worked at the counter to write "Happy Birthday Lizard" on it.

The parents say "When I was checking out they did look at me a little weird, but I wasn't thinking anything of it really." It wasn't until she was unloading her car that she realized what the cake ACTUALLY said! "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LOSER!"

We all feel for Little Liz, hopefully her parents get it right next time!