Rudy's Rants: Fractions Are Fake!

Our Friend Rudy LOATHES Critics Who Use Decimal Points

October 19, 2018
Von
RUDYS RANTS - FRACTIONS

Our Friend Rudy, Comedian and part-time Movie Reviewer has recently stopped using fractions in scores when critiquing film. He just wants to keep it real, with real numbers!

Is a 6.5 really that much different from a 6 rating? Especially if we're talking about looks! 

What are your thoughts on decimal point systems of reviewing movies, music, and people?

See more from Rudy Ortiz at @itsRudyOrtiz on Instagram and check out rudyortiz.com for upcoming shows.

Tags: 
Rudy's Rants
Rudy Ortiz
Our Friend
Rudy
Rant
Sarah and Vinnie
Fractions
Decimal
Movie Review