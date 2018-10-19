Rudy's Rants: Fractions Are Fake!

Our Friend Rudy, Comedian and part-time Movie Reviewer has recently stopped using fractions in scores when critiquing film. He just wants to keep it real, with real numbers!

Is a 6.5 really that much different from a 6 rating? Especially if we're talking about looks!

What are your thoughts on decimal point systems of reviewing movies, music, and people?

