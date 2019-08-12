VetsAid To Feature Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow and Brad Paisley

HOUSTON (AP) — Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans.

The award-winning musician announced Monday that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday.

In its first two years, net proceeds have allowed VetsAid to disburse nearly $1.2 million in grants. Grants this year will go to Houston-area organizations.

In a statement, Walsh says "all are welcome to celebrate the things that unite us as Americans: good friends, open hearts and great music!"

Walsh's father died while stationed on Okinawa, Japan, when the musician was 20 months old. He offers free guitar lessons to wounded veterans at Walter Reed National Medical Center, outside Washington.

