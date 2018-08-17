USA Network Greenlights New 'Bourne' Series, 'Treadstone'

Jason Bourne fans! USA Network is starting work on bringing the action movie series to the little screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An order for Treadstone, a spinoff series of the popular Bourne Identity movies has been given the green light and production begins as early as 2019.

The action thriller will follow the members of the black ops CIA program as they carry out their deadly missions all over the world. Or as in the 2016 Jason Bourne film described the program as "...To combat extraordinary threats against the United States."

No word yet as to when Treadstone will air on USA.

However, the show will be produced and written by Heroes creator, Tim Kring as well as Fahrenheit 451 filmmaker Ramin Bahrani will direct the first episode.

Unfortunately, Bourne himself, Matt Damon is said not to be involved.

