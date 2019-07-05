Ube Food Festival To Make a Return To The Bay Area

San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park will once again host a day dedicated to that purple yam, ube (pronounced as “ooh-bay”), at UBay: SF Ube Food Fest. The Filipino food staple has been growing in popularity over the past few years and will be featured in ice cream, pizza, and much more at this festival. You haven't lived until you have ube in 'Halo-Halo'!

The Bay Area’s best food vendors will be serving up ube specials from 11:00 am through 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 24th with local DJs providing the soundtrack of Bay-centric hits. We already mentioned the ube ice cream & ube-crusted pizzas, but there will also be ube macarons, ube rice krispies, ube cupcake flans and so much more.

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but you can RSVP on Facebook for more info.