'Twilight' Returns To Theaters To Celebrate 10 Years of Bella and Edward

Twi-hards! You know who you are. It's only been 10 years since Stephenie Meyer's best-selling novels made their way to the big screen starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner.

To celebrate, "Fathom Spotlight" series will have a two-day run of Twilight in 450 theaters nationwide starting Sunday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 23.

Fans will be greeted with an introduction by director Catherine Hardwicke who will also present a first look at "Twilight Tour…10 Years Later," from the upcoming Twilight 4K Ultra HD home entertainment release.

In San Francisco, Twilight can be seen at AMC Metreon 16, Century 9 San Francisco Centre and AMC Van Ness 14. For more around the Bay Area and other locations nationwide, visit FathomEvents.com.

Twilight 4K Ultra HD home entertainment release will be available on October 23, 2018.