Twenty One Pilots Announce Bay Area Concert Date

Twenty One Pilots are returning to the Bay Area on November 11th, 2018 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 20th at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.

Full BANDITO TOUR Dates:

October 16 - BRIDGESTONE ARENA, NASHVILLE, TN, US

October 17 - UNITED CENTER, CHICAGO, IL, US

October 19 - ENTERPRISE CENTER, ST LOUIS, MO, US

October 20 - WISCONSIN ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS CENTER, MILWAUKEE, WI, US

October 21 - XCEL ENERGY CENTER, ST. PAUL, MN, US

October 23 - QUICKEN LOANS ARENA, CLEVELAND, OH, US

October 24 - LITTLE CAESARS ARENA, DETROIT, MI, US

October 26 - TD GARDEN, BOSTON, MA, US

October 27 - NYCB LIVE: HOME OF THE NASSAU VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM, UNIONDALE, NY, US

October 28 - WELLS FARGO CENTER, PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

October 30 - MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, MANHATTAN, NY, US

October 31 - CAPITAL ONE ARENA (FORMERLY VERIZON CENTER), WASHINGTON, DC, US

November 02 - PHILIPS ARENA, ATLANTA, GA, US

November 03 - AMALIE ARENA, TAMPA, FL, US

November 04 - BB&T CENTER, SUNRISE, FL, US

November 06 - TOYOTA CENTER, HOUSTON, TX, US

November 07 - AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER, DALLAS, TX, US

November 09 - TALKING STICK RESORT ARENA, PHOENIX, AZ, US

November 10 - THE FORUM, INGLEWOOD, CA, US

November 11 - ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA, US

November 13 - VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US

November 15 - THE MODA CENTER, PORTLAND, OR, US

November 16 - TACOMA DOME, TACOMA, WA, US

November 17 - TACO BELL ARENA, BOISE, ID, US

November 19 - PEPSI CENTER, DENVER, CO, US

November 20 - PINNACLE BANK ARENA, LINCOLN, NE, US

November 21 - SPRINT CENTER, KANSAS CITY, MO, US