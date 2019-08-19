NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Kanye West and Gwen Stefani attend the L.A.M.B. Spring 2011 fashion show after party during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Private Location on September 16, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images)

Tori Kelly, Gwen Stefani Joins In On Kanye West's Sunday Service

August 19, 2019
The latest in celebrity guest appearances brings singers Tori Kelly, Gwen Stefani and Blac Chyna's manager Scooter Braun to Kanye West's Sunday Service.

This time around, West brought the service to a North Hollywood middle school this past Sunday (08/18) with the master of ceremonies got behind the piano and mixed in some samples of Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot" and Fred Hammond's "This Is the Day," according to Billboard.

The "Nobody Love" singer, Kelly also got on the mic to perform in front of the congregation.

Recently, Kanye performed a rearranged version of No Doubt's "Don't Speak" resulting in a tearful appreciation from Stefani.

"My heart is so full hearing this incredible version of Don't Speak/ Lord Speaks." Stefani said. "I'm in shock hearing this song turned into a worship song at Kanye's Sunday Service. I literally started crying."
 

