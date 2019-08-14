Tom Petty Tribute Band Steps-In For Cancelled 10,000 Maniacs

Popular 90's band 10,000 Maniacs unfortunately announced they could not make their beach performance at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk this weekend.

The band's lead singer, Mary Ramsey is unable to perform due to a severe case of the flu, the band said in a statement.

Stepping in to continue to entertain the masses coming to the park's traditional Free Friday Night Bands on the Beach, will be Michael Furlong’s Tribute to Tom Petty. Furlong's uncanny look and on-stage presence mirrors that of the late Tom Petty. He is best known as the first and longest running tribute Tom Petty band.

Michael Furlong’s Tribute to Tom Petty will be on this Friday, August 16.

More information can be found on the Boardwalk's free summer concert series at the website, beachboardwalk.com/concerts.

