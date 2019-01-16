Tom Cruise To Film 2 More 'Mission: Impossible' Movies

It looks like Tom Cruise has accepted his mission to make more Mission: Impossible movies with director Christopher McQuarrie. At least the next two Mission: Impossible films, according to CNET.

McQuarrie took on 2015's Rogue Nation and last year's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, both with critical and box office success.

Filming of both the seventh and eight films of the franchise will begin as soon as Cruise is done filming Top Gun: Maverick, the highly anticipated sequel to his star-making 1986 box office hit.

Cruise tweeted a tease for the upcoming Mission: Impossible films with the caption "Summer 2021 and Summer 2022,"

Summer 2021 and Summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/V6SNvZx2La — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) January 15, 2019

We can't wait to see what insane stunt he pulls off next.