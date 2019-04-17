7/20/2018 - Taylor Swift performs on her Reputation Stadium Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Taylor Swift Named Among Time's 100 Most Influential People

April 17, 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time's annual "100 Most Influential People in the World" issue.

The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.

Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi "is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman."

Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.

Musician Shawn Mendes wrote Swift "makes anyone older feel young again."

The issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries.

Beyoncé penned an essay on former first lady Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year's list.
 

