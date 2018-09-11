Tickets To Warriors' Final Season In Oakland To Go On-Sale

Just one season to go before the Golden State Warriors pack up and move across the Bay to their new home at Chase Center in San Francisco. This Thursday, single-game tickets for their final season in Oakland go on sale.

Some groups will have an exclusive pre-sale access one day ahead with an event for season ticket holders happening on Wednesday at 10:00am. The second event will become available to those season ticket members on the priority wait list at 11:00am.

The final pre-sale event for Warriors Insiders will be available at 10:00am on Thursday as the general public will have their chance afterwards at 2:00pm.

Fans can purchase their tickets at the Oracle Arena box office, calling (888) GSW-HOOP (1-888-479-4667) or visit The Warriors website at www.warriors.com.

The Warriors kick off their season in Oakland against Oklahoma City on October 16. The same day the team will raise their 2018 Championship Banner.

