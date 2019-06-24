Tickets To See 'The Lion King' Go On Sale With The Help of Beyoncé and Donald Glover

To announce the advance release of tickets to see The Lion King in theaters, Walt Disney Studios posted a new video featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover's duet of "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?"

Tickets are available through outlets like AMC, Cinemark, Fandango and Regal.

The :45 second video is similar to previously released social media video highlighting Elton John and Tim Rice's classic song. According to CNET, the video has gone viral with over half a million views in over 24 hours.

Watch the preview for Disney's The Lion King, here...

Video of &quot;Can You Feel The Love Tonight?&quot; TV Spot | The Lion King

It is time. Advanced tickets available now. #TheLionKing — The Lion King (@disneylionking) June 24, 2019

Walt Disney Studios The Lion King opens in theaters on July 19.