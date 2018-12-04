Which Modern Holiday Song is Your Favorite?

Holiday season is officially in full swing and, as Christmas approaches much faster than we’re actually ready for, it’s time to start preparing everything from gifts to holiday playlists.

Choosing songs to play at your family gatherings can be a polarizing topic, especially when the classics are duking it out with modern spins on familiar holiday songs. Even though jams like The Jackson 5’s holiday tunes are unrivaled, modern spins delivered by some of our favorite pop artists deserve recognition too.

Here are our 10 contenders for the best modern holiday song- vote for your favorite below!

Ariana Grande “Santa Tell Me”

Justin Bieber “Dummer Boy”

Kelly Clarkson “Underneath the Tree"

Michael Bublé “Jingle Bells”

Pentatonix “Mary, Did You Know?”

Mariah Carey “All I Want for Christmas”

Justin Bieber “Mistletoe”

*NSYNC “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”

Sia “Santa’s Coming For Us”

John Legend “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

What's your favorite modern holiday song?

