Watch These Christmas Lights Set To Panic! At The Disco's "Feels Like Christmas"

We had almost forgotten about the fantastic Christmas song Panic! At The Disco released last year. Almost! Thankfully, this incredible Christmas lights show set to “Feels Like Christmas” is bringing it back to our attention with the perfect home decorations.

The track gives nods to some holiday classics while infusing Panic flare through added horns and, of course, Brendon Urie. @wesleywifey_ on Twitter is taking the song to a whole new level with her incredible Christmas lights display.

Kaelyn went above and beyond by decking her house out with stunning lights and then choreographing the display to “Feels Like Christmas.”

If you weren’t already in the holiday spirit, this video will sure do it.