Watch Khalid Harmonize With Fans on a Beach in Bali

This impromptu performance is so heartwarming

July 28, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg

Singer-songwriter Khalid was reminded of the importance of music while overseas. The art form crosses all barriers, bringing people together and allowing them to connect on a whole new level. 

While walking on a beach in Bali, Khalid ran into a group of fans. They ended up jamming out together, nailing harmony-filled singalongs of “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke.” 

Check out the adorable clip below: 

 

That’s truly one of the purest artist-fan interactions we’ve ever seen. Our hearts are full! 

