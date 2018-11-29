Watch the First Episode of Ariana Grande’s Highly-Anticipated ‘Dangerous Woman’ Doc

Ariana Grande is always treating her fans to something new, delivering everything from albums to music videos to documentaries all within a few months of each other. The pop princess’ latest release is a long-awaited four-part series that gives a look into her Dangerous Woman Tour and the making of Sweetener.

Despite a long delay that left Ari with no updates to give fans, the story of her 2017 tour and the recording process of her 2018 album are starting to roll out on YouTube today (November 29).

The around 30-40 minute long episodes are currently all available to YouTube Premium members who can pay $11.99 a month for immediate access to the series and tons of other things to stream. They'll later be uploaded for free with one coming each week (December 6, December 13 and December 20). You now know our schedule for each of those dates: watching the episodes on repeat.

The series is expected to avoid touching on her personal life while providing never-before-seen tour clips, highlights from her One Love Manchester tribute concert, and behind-the-scenes of the making of Sweetener.

4 episodes! One Sweetener episode - studio w/ @Pharrell, footage on set of the light is coming mv, backstage at the VMAs, Sweetener sessions and more — the other 3 are the tour documentary episodes about the DWT! https://t.co/FPUTtYOmmN — Alfredo Flores (@AlfredoFlores) November 28, 2018

Her Mean Girls reference filled “Thank U, Next” video is also expected to drop tomorrow!