Watch the Enchanting Trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

The entrancing trailer for Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald has us even more excited than we thought we could be.

Fantastic Beasts is a sort of prequel to Harry Potter as it chronicles the events that happened long before Harry existed. While this connection was just an undertone in the series' first film, it seems to be taking the forefront in this follow-up. We hear Harry’s voice calling to Dumbledore and see students practicing magic at what seems to be Hogwarts in a trailer accented by the famed Harry Potter theme song.

Watch the trailer below:

Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander with a controversial retention of Johnny Depp as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald. The film is due in theaters worldwide on November 16.