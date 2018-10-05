Twenty One Pilots Release 'Trench', Set to Perform at 2018 AMAs
Plus watch a new video for "My Blood"
Twenty One Pilots are continuing their dystopian story with the release of their brand new album, Trench.
The GRAMMY-winning duo went from playing intimate venues in their Columbus, OH hometown to selling out stadiums all over the world.
Trench continues to prove their success is well-deserved with one of the most unique and versatile albums of the year. From the emotionally vulnerable “Bandito” to the hard-hitting “Jumpsuit,” the duo’s fourth studio LP is a sonic journey.
The new video for “My Blood” follows two (?) troubled teens making their way through high school together before ending with a twist.
The band is also featured in the latest round of performer announcements for the 2018 American Music Awards, bringing their smash single “Jumpsuit” to the stage on October 9.
.@twentyonepilots will return to the #AMAs for a @youtubemusic Moment performing 'Jumpsuit'! LIVE October 9th at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/3e1vkFlYBx— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 5, 2018