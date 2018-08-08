Twenty One Pilots Conclude Story With “Levitate” Video

Twenty One Pilots just shared the final chapter in a story from their upcoming album, Trench.

The visual for “Levitate” wraps up the dystopian tale started by singles “Jumpsuit” and “Nino And The Niners,” showing what initially appears to be a unified camp. The drum-heavy song builds off of hints of hip-hop influences found in tracks like “Fairly Local” and delivers an infectious and dancey track.

Despite showing everyone dancing together, the video ends with an unexpected twist. The cliffhanger ending also has us wondering whether this is actually the end of this story...

Watch to find out what sort of trouble Tyler Joseph finds himself in:

"Welcome to Trench."