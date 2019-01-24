Troye and Lauv Are Over Love Songs in Breezy and Relatable “i’m so tired…”

Troye and Lauv are both known for their laid-back love songs with atmospheric beats and airy vocals. In a new collab together, it turns out they’ve had enough of the romantic tunes.

We all have those songs we just don’t want to hear because of the way they bring out our feels. Troye and Lauv are feeling the same way in their new track “i’m so tired…,” a groove that seamlessly combines their styles with a catchy chorus and tasteful autotune.

“I’m so tired of love songs,” the perfectly-matched duo sings in the brand new single. Troye previously took to Twitter to describe the track as a “pop bop” with references to Lorde and Coldplay.

“I love being a stan,” he writes. Us too.

There’s @lorde and @coldplay shoutouts in I’m So Tired btw i love being a stan — troye (@troyesivan) January 21, 2019

The melancholy track marks both artists' first releases of 2019, following Troye's nostaglic "1999" with Charli XCX and Lauv's collab with Julia Michaels.