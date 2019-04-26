Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie to Open Billboard Music Awards With "ME!"

Taylor Swift is back with a new era in full force. In a pastel paradise that’s perfect for spring and highlights the glowing positivity from her latest release, the queen is here to take over once again.

After setting things up with a wonderfully complicated and cryptic countdown, Taylor officially kicked off her complete 180 from Reputation with the vibrant “ME!” featuring Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie. Complete with a stunning music video that got Brendon into a pastel floral suit (thank you, Taylor), the perfect collab is currently breaking the internet.

Now, the two are already plotting their first ever live performance of the song. Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie will open the Billboard Music Awards from Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, and we are beyond here for it.

.@taylorswift13 will open the #BBMAs with the worldwide premiere performance of "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie of @PanicAtTheDisco. LIVE May 1 on NBC. pic.twitter.com/Nc3xfQExiI — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) April 26, 2019

Taylor and Brendon join previously announced performers such as Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, BTS, and more. Click here to keep up with our full 2019 BBMAs coverage and tune in live to watch the May 1stawards show on NBC.