SPOILER ALERT: BTS Give Exclusive Preview of Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour

BTS is gearing up for an already record-breaking tour that’s giving ARMY across the globe the rare chance to see their Idols in person. With 2 nights each in just eight cities, fans are already planning trips from far and wide to come see their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour.

With dates that sold out in just minutes and incredible feats like becoming the first-ever Asian artist to sell out London’s legendary Wembley Stadium, we already know we can expect a totally unmatched show. What songs are they playing? What does their stage set up look like? What choreo can we expect?

While we’ll just have to see them in person to have all our questions answered, hear from the group about what to expect on their upcoming run in the video above. And spoiler alert: no, they will not be resting after tour. They’re probably the biggest group in the world, there’s no time!

Get their full list of tour dates below and click here for more information, although only TWO shows have tickets left.

May 4 & 5, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA / Rose Bowl Stadium

May 11 & 12, 2019 - Chicago, IL / Soldier Field

May 18 & 19, 2019 - E. Rutherford, NJ / MetLife Stadium

May 25 & 26, 2019 - Sao Paulo, Brazil / Allianz Parque

June 1 & 2, 2019 - London, UK / Wembley Stadium

June 7 & 8, 2019 - Paris, France / Stade de France

July 6 & 7, 2019 - Osaka, Japan / Yanmar Stadium Nagai

July 13 &14, 2019 - Shizuoka, Japan / Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

Stay tuned for more EXCLUSIVE BTS coverage from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.