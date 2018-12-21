The Songs Shawn Mendes, Khalid, Twenty One Pilots, + More Couldn’t Get Out of Their Heads in 2018

2018 has been a year filled with incredible music, records being broken, and artists reaching new heights. As we look back on one of our favorite years in music, we're reminiscing about the jams that we’ve had stuck in our heads for months on end.

From the Billboard charts' biggest artist of the year to one of the most well-loved film soundtracks, there are repeated appearances from some juggernaut songs that come as no surprise. Breakout artists like Brockhampton even make the list, finishing 2018 as the biggest year of their career and launching themselves into the public with tracks like “BLEACH.”

One thing that may surprise you though is the person who answered that their favorite song is “Jumpsuit” by Twenty One Pilots… Spoiler alert: it was Josh Dun himself. Self-promo king!

Find out what songs Shawn Mendes, Khalid, Zara Larsson, Charlie Puth, Marshmello, and more just couldn’t get out of their heads in 2018.