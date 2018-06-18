Say Amen! Brendon Urie on How "Puppet" Relates to NEW Panic! at the Disco

Panic! at the Disco’s Pray for the Wicked will be here this Friday (June 22). With only a few short days left until the release of their sixth studio album, things are starting to get very serious.

“King forehead” Brendon Urie spills two things you may not have known about him and dishes on what we can expect to see in the week leading up to the release. The super cryptic messages aren’t finished yet -- he leaves us with one final clue as to what’s coming in the next few days.

A music video? Another single? The suspense is killing us!

Also, his reaction to his oddly relatable cameos in the film Love, Simon. Amazing! Brendon’s unexpectedly important role ends up helping the main character figure out his sexuality, and he couldn't be more stoked about it. All the more reason to love this guy!