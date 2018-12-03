Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Fairytale Wedding Started with a Bollywood Dance-Off

Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in a palace in India over the weekend (December 1), making all of our dreams of fairytale love come true but destroying our childhood hopes of marrying Nick.

Their whirlwind romance has quickly taken off and captivated the world with its balance of sincerity and perfection, with Nick recently revealing that the two first met when he slid in her DMs in September of 2016. In a story with Vogue, they detailed how their busy lives have managed to mesh together through the help of technology, independence and true love.

Since the wedding was between one of the biggest and most multi-talented stars in India (Piryanka) and a beloved actor and singer who's basically America's sweetheart (Nick), the least we can expect from them is an incomparable experience that combines their two worlds. And boy, did they deliver.

Priyanka and Nick held two ceremonies to celebrate their marriage, one Western and one traditional Hindu.

Complete with a tour-ready dance and sing off (called a Sangeet at Indian weddings), the talented duo showed off their skills in front of their star-studded guests that of course included the rest of the Jonas brothers. Although our invite must have gotten lost in the mail, we're more than happy to just live through their stunning videos and photos.