Paul McCartney Celebrates ‘Egypt Station’ With Surprises

Paul McCartney just released his latest album, delivering Egypt Station as the 17th train stop in his solo career.

The 16-track album is a modern take on his legendary songwriting skills with playful and lusty tracks that are balanced out by emotional ballads. Get the full album here.

To celebrate the release, Paul has surprises in store for fans all across the globe. Macca is playing a secret show in New York City tonight (September 7), allowing fans everywhere to watch through the livestream below at 8 PM ET.

While in New York, the iconic musician also paid a visit to Jimmy Fallon. Along with performances of new songs and an interview about how the album came together, he popped in on fans who almost lost their minds when the elevator doors opened to reveal his smiling face.

Watch the adorable video below: