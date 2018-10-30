Normani Slays + Dives into Her Experiences as a Black Woman in ‘PAPER’ Cover Story

Normani is fully committed to her solo career, topping charts with the Khalid-assisted “Love Lies” and recently delivering her first ever performance of her solo music.

Despite being in the industry for six years and being a natural born performer, the former Fifth Harmony singer is having to figure things out all over again. In a cover story with PAPER magazine, Normani dished on her journey as a solo artist, from dealing with racist comments to her new trek through self-discovery.

“It changed my life forever… We had to start over completely,” she noted of her family’s move to Houston after losing their home to Hurricane Katrina, a move that influenced her music in many ways. Sparking comparisons to Beyoncé, a fellow Houston-grown star, Normani has learned to love herself and overcome hate from racist trolls online.

“My parents told me that I'm beautiful and I should, as I've always felt, feel beautiful to be a black woman,” she explained, later opening up about how different her experience was as the only black woman in Fifth Harmony. “I always felt that I had to work, and still have to work, twice as hard to prove myself.”

Her hard work is clear in her music and she describes her upcoming work as "sultry, smooth, dominant, empowering and entertaining," a perfect combo for the fierce singer. Read the full story here.