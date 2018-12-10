Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson Captivate with Acoustic Performance of “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”

An intimate London crowd on Friday, December 7 expected to see a solo DJ set from Mark Ronson but were treated to an incredible surprise when collaborator Miley Cyrus walked out onstage.

Related: Is Miley Cyrus Set to Appear in Upcoming Season of ‘Black Mirror’?

Miley asked if she had fans in the crowd, explaining that they know she always sings live so singing over her own vocals on the track just wasn’t gonna fly.

She immediately dove into their brand-new single and delivered powerful vocals with country twang. Her stunning singing put Mark on the spot, leaving the GRAMMY-nominated producer scrambling to get his acoustic guitar to join her with a plucky riff for the second half of the song.

Their acoustic performance of “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” brought an entirely new feel to the originally disco track and came just one day after their live debut of the song on The Graham Norton Show.