MAX Shares Bilingual Version of “Still New York”

MAX’s ode to New York City was just given an update, adding Spanish flare with a newly remixed beat and the addition of Leslie Grace’s vocals.

In the new version of the Joey Bada$$-assisted “Still New York’s” YouTube video description, MAX goes back to his roots and gives a nod to his first language of Spanish. Despite losing it as he’s grown up, he’s eager to gain it back and is already debuting his second Spanish remix of the year.

Listen to the bilingual “Still New York” below:

The new take on “Still New York” follows a Spanish remix of “Lights Down Low” (and just about a billion other fantastic remixes of the hit love song) and will feature on MAX's upcoming House of Divine.

