Macklemore Finishes Concert From Green Room After Inclement Weather
He’s taking “rain or shine” to a whole new level
Macklemore isn’t letting anything rain on his parade. After a severe storm caused him to cut his August 1 North Carolina show short, the rapper finished his performance from the green room.
While the venue was being evacuated, Macklemore and his uber talented crew set up shop backstage to perform their encore on Instagram live.
Watch the stripped-down performance of “Glorious” below:
Rain, thunder and lightning struck down upon Charlotte NC last night, preventing us from finishing our last 2 songs. So after being evacuated from the stage we went to the green room, got on IG Live and this is what happened. Captured by @jmdmcreative. Love you Charlotte
Macklemore continues to prove that he won’t let anything dampen his spirit. The loving rapper and his adorable crew seriously made our day with these videos.