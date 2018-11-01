LSD Move “Mountains” with New Single

LSD are the latest addition to the supergroup phenomenon, bringing together the artistry of Labrinth (L), Sia (S), and Diplo (D).

The eclectic mix of talent is back with their fourth single, following hundreds of millions of streams on their previous tracks with soon-to-be hit “Mountains.” The genre-mixing collab gives EDM flare to a song that sits between alternative and pop.

Songbird-like and vibrato-filled vocals from Sia and Labrinth characterize the new groove. Listen to their latest below: