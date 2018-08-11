Leon Bridges Delivers Soulful Cover of Neil Young’s “Helpless”

Leon Bridges is known for his powerful vocals. The soul singer-songwriter consistently delivers effortlessly flawless performances and the latest on his list is a cover of Neil Young’s “Helpless.”

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Five Things You Didn't Know About Leon Bridges

The classic rock track is given new flare in a stripped-down performance for The Tonight Show’s “Cover Room.” Bridges’ vibrato-filled voice is accompanied by keys, acoustic guitar and chorus-eque backup vocals in this intimate performance.

Watch below: