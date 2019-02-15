Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are Engaged: See Her Huge and Non-Traditional Ring

Katy Perry is having a huge week. After dropping her first song of the new year, the singer now has even more to celebrate: she’s engaged to Orlando Bloom!

Related: Katy Perry Becomes A 'Final Fantasy' Character And Debuts A New Song In The Game

The couple made their Valentine’s Day the most special yet by taking their relationship to the next level. Orlando popped the question in a super romantic way, treating Katy to heart-shaped balloons and a huge floral bouquet.

They’re also taking advantage of the colored stone trend with a huge and unique ring. Set in a way that makes it look like a flower (Orlando BLOOM?), Katy is rocking a big red stone surrounded by smaller diamonds.

“Full bloom,” Katy captions a sweet photo of her new jewelry. The couple started getting serious and took their relationship public almost exactly three year ago.

Congrats Katy and Orlando!