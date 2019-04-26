Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran Are Working on Something Secret

After announcing a hiatus from music to focus on his marriage and mental health, Justin Bieber recently gave fans just enough to hold us over. With a surprise performance during Arichella and a feature on Lil Dicky’s “Earth,” the singer is slowly warming up for his return while still staying out of the spotlight.

Along with a slightly premature promise that a new album is coming soon, Justin Bieber also seems to be teasing something with Ed Sheeran. This duo is honestly too powerful and we’re not sure we’d be able to handle it.

Both Justin and Ed’s managers posted mirroring photos of the stars to Instagram, immediately sparking speculation that something incredible is on the way. They did just team up for features on “Earth,” but manager Stuart Camp’s April 24 caption “something is happening,” suggests this top secret project is new.

Could a collab be coming soon?

Sources have reportedly confirmed to The Blast that the two are definitely working on something new together, but didn’t say that it was new music. With the green screen and their recent pairing on “Earth,” our best theory is that a live-action music video for the song may be on the way.

