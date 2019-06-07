Joe Jonas Responds to Taylor Swift’s Apology for Calling Him Out: “We Were So Young”

The year is 2008. Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift are one of music’s biggest power couples. A duo that every young girl is jealous of, and one that could still take over the world to this day.

“Is it sarcasm? ‘Forever and Always?’” Ellen Degeneres asked in the iconic 2008 interview where Taylor admitted the song was about Joe Jonas.

“Definitely,” Taylor responded. "When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. When I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18." The interview where she dished on the downfall of their relationship is still the most rebellious thing Taylor has done.

In her most recent appearance on Ellen, Taylor reflected on the moment and apologized for putting Joe on blast. "That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there."

Joe is now publically responding to her apology. In an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, Joe said it was “nice” for her to apologize.

“It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger but at the end of the day I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice and we’re all friends it’s all good. We were so young.”

The two young stars dated for a few months before the public end to their relationship. Taylor is currently happily dating actor Joe Alwyn, and Joe Jonas just tied the knot with Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner.