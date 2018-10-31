How Rami Malek Became the Butt of the Internet’s Latest Joke

Rami Malek is known for being incredibly talented but also humble, maintaining a down-to-earth attitude even after taking on huge roles in Mr. Robot and Bohemian Rhapsody. Despite his usual composure, it’s now been uncovered that Rami HATES HIS FANS!

Ok, not really. Rami found himself as the face of the internet’s latest meme after politely turning down a request from a fan for a video, agreeing to take a photo instead. “Welp, that’s a video…” he noticed before swiping the fan’s phone to photo mode himself.

THIS IS PROBABLY THE MOST EMBARRASSING THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO ME pic.twitter.com/qIesyA3eWQ — xan -- (@enemyfiIm) October 30, 2018

Xan, the fan who took the video, has been more than good-natured about the whole thing. They’ve shared their own memes and even Rami is in on the fun, noting that he finds it “so funny” and is even considering bringing it up on his upcoming Ellen appearance.

While basically no one is actually mad at Rami and the vast majority of people respect his reaction, the internet still had to take advantage of this great meme material. Get some of the best reactions to the video below:

rami malek when a fan asks for a video pic.twitter.com/nMMqeyXJ7u — ---------- ✰ (@malibunightz) October 30, 2018

director: aaand... ACTION! we're rolling!

rami malek: no but we can take a picture — spicie meatball (@stuckinroutine) October 30, 2018

Everytime Rami Malek sees a fan recording him: pic.twitter.com/6GGmNsEYLU — Haaris (@HK_Sweeney) October 30, 2018

rami malek when someone asks for a video message pic.twitter.com/urnxvaiZxm — rebecca (@femmefiIms) October 30, 2018

fan: hi! could i get a video messa-

rami malek: pic.twitter.com/N2e3NxcVxf — --jupiter-- (@Iegendfcb) October 30, 2018

rami malek when he saw the phone on video mode pic.twitter.com/seYEFszE3P — dan (@sunnydelphia) October 30, 2018