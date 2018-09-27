Halsey Shares Sultry “Without Me” Teaser

Halsey is fierce and independent in the teaser for her upcoming single, “Without Me.”

The track seems like it’ll be wonderfully shady with lyrics that hint at a failed relationship and being used for fame. The song is due October 4, marking her first new music since hopeless fountain kingdom.

She initially revealed that new music was coming at a September 23 London concert and fans immediately started emotionally preparing themselves.

Watch the full teaser below: