Fans React to BTS’ New Release ‘Love Yourself: Answer’

We’re diving into ARMY tweets to collect our favorite reactions

August 24, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
BTS walking on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Sipa USA

ARMY members’ computers are suffering after all of the keyboard mashing and caps lock in response to BTS’ brand new release. 

Related: EXCLUSIVE: BTS Answers Questions Sent In From Their Biggest Fans

Kpop group BTS just delivered a repackaging titled Love Yourself: Answer, the third part of their chart-topping Love Yourself series. Along with tracks featured on previous releases, the album delivers a number of new jams including an incredible collab with Nicki Minaj

Their fanbase (known as ARMY) is going crazy in response to all the new music they get to enjoy today. From people that are so excited they can barely type to super relatable GIF reactions, these are some of our favorite responses to the new BTS. 

Tags: 
BTS
Love Yourself: Answer