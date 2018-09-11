Dua Lipa Shares Vibrant Live “IDGAF” Video
September 11, 2018
Dua Lipa has been bringing her fierce performances to the world, making stops in Asia before looping back through the US for a few dates.
Now, the English pop star has meshed together stunning clips from her performances to create a live video for hit “IDGAF.” The massive crowd singing every word to the song coupled with Dua’s sultry vocals is seriously giving us chills.
The independent queen takes a stand with the empowering song, delivering sharp dance moves to emphasize that she doesn’t give a f***. Watch the new video below: