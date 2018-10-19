Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK Debut Bilingual "Kiss and Make Up"

Listen to the girl-power collab here!

October 19, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Dua Lipa performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Andrew Nelles

Dua Lipa has quickly taken over the pop world with her empowering tracks and general perfection. 

The British singer just debuted her highly-anticipated collab with BLACKPINK, a k-pop group that adds even more girl power and a bilingual element to the song. 

“Kiss and Make Up” is a laid-back bop that, after less than 24 hours, has already racked up almost 3 ½ million views. An electronic beat adds a beachy feel to the story of not wanting to give up a fling. 

Listen to the brand new jam below: 

The track comes as part of Dua Lipa's Complete Edition, a deluxe version of her self-titled album that features hits "Electricity" and "New Rules." 

