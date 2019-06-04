Chance The Rapper Shares Preview of New ‘All That’ Theme Song

Iconic ‘90s sketch comedy show All That is on its way back to Nickelodeon. The highly-requested reboot was initially confirmed early this year, with reports describing it as a mix of old and new sketches from executive producers Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

The revival is set to premiere on June 15, 2019. Along with the introduction of new cast members Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin, and Chinguun Sergelen, original members Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server will also make cameos.

Now that we have the cast and sketches laid out, what’s missing? A new version of the theme song we can probably all remember hearing after staying up too late. Chance The Rapper has it covered.

Chance shared a new clip to Instagram with an updated version of the nostalgic song. A choir-backed rendition shares powerful vocals before Chance jumps on to spit some verses. “Tell mama fall back ‘cause another All That comin’ up right now.”

Watch the remix in the video below.

Along with sharing clips of his take on the All That theme, Chance is working on finishing up his debut album. His announcement post previously teased that his next release would drop in July.

