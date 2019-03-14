Chance The Rapper Announces Wife Kirsten Corley Is Pregnant With Second Child

Just after celebrating their love with a stunning wedding, Chance The Rapper and his childhood sweetheart Kistren Corley are sharing more incredible news. They’re pregnant again!

In a perfectly simple Instagram post, Chance opened up the notes app to type the only words we needed to see today: “we pregnant again.” Along with an upcoming album being released in July, the Chicago lyricist also has a “new baby droppin September.”

Amazing.

Their firstborn Kensli Bennett, now three years old, will become an older sister when they welcome their second daughter in September.

Was his dancing to “Baby Shark” his preparation for having another baby? While we can’t confirm for sure, we are sure we’re stoked for the super sweet rapper and his new wife to bring another bundle of joy into the world.

Congrats Chance and Kirsten!