BTS Brings ‘Burn The Stage’ Movie to YouTube as Both of Their Concert Films Continue to Break Records

BTS is taking over everything from the airwaves to the silver screen with their two concert films.

Related: BTS Is Heading to the Silver Screen

Originally an 8-part YouTube documentary series, the K-pop stars’ Burn The Stage is now making its way back to YouTube in film form. The movie is both a condensed and expanded version of the original series as it takes the best parts while adding in new interviews and previously-unseen clips.

When it first hit theaters, the film kicked One Direction from the top spot as it became the top-grossing concert film ever. The movie will be available on YouTube Premium this Friday, January 18- so get those free trials ready ARMY!

Along with continuing the success of their silver screen debut, the band is also preparing for the release of new concert film BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul. The movie is set to have the biggest event film debut in history as it makes its way to 3,800 cinemas across 95 countries for one day only: January 26, 2019.

The immersive film will document their show in August of 2018 at the Olympic Stadium in South Korea. Watch the official trailer below!