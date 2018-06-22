Blink-182 Talk New Sound and Vegas Residency

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus recently joined Zane Lowe to deliver some updates on the band’s new music, Travis’ health and their Vegas residency.

The iconic pop-punk band shared they unfortunately would have to postpone their residency at the Palm’s Casino due to Travis Barker’s health. The drummer has been suffering from blood clots in his arms and is currently awaiting news on treatment and when they’ll be able to start playing again.

Blood clots in both arms and a staff infection wasn’t the news I was hoping for. I’ll be back soon, thanks for all the love & prayers ---- — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 16, 2018

Although they’re not sure when they’ll be able to return to the stage, their updated tour schedule will be re-evaluated in July. Barker has been in and out of the doctor this week and is still waiting on an official prognosis.

As they’re currently knee-deep in the process of writing their eighth studio album, Hoppus also shared details about their new sound. He describes it as “aggressive and dark and weird” – just what I like to hear.

Watch the short and sweet interview below!