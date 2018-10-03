Would You Pay to be Billy Baldwin’s Date to Justin and Hailey’s Wedding?

While he says the money would go to a good cause, Billy Baldwin’s latest proposal sounds like the plot of a cheesy rom-com.

Hailey Baldwin’s uncle and actor Billy Baldwin recently told TMZ he wants to raffle off the chance to be his plus-one to Hailey and Justin Bieber’s wedding. “If you sold them for like $20 a raffle ticket, I’d make 20 million dollars.”

The strange yet enticing idea has gotten reactions ranging from asking him to chill to pulling out their wallets. We haven’t quite decided how we feel about it yet, but we’ll start saving up just in case…

i'm busy that day — BUY BITCOIN & CRYPTOCURRENCIES HERE (@BTC_4_LIKES) October 2, 2018