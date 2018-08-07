Beyonce Discusses Body Acceptance and Her Journey in 'Vogue'

A fresh-faced Beyoncé delivered a stripped down and honest cover story for Vogue’s September issue.

Her natural makeup coupled with soft lighting and flower-filled headpieces perfectly matched the tone of her interview. In the vulnerable story presented in her own words, queen Bey opened up about her struggle with body image after having kids and putting on weight.

“I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies” she explained when delving into the shoot’s stylistic choices.

She also touched on the issue of race in the entertainment industry and fears of never being able to do covers like this because of her skin color. This shoot not only continued to prove that notion wrong but also opened up doors for others by being the first Vogue cover shot by an African American photographer.

Despite her current booming success and unmatched career, Beyoncé has worked through more than her fair share of heartbreak and mistrust. "I’ve been through hell and back, and I’m grateful for every scar" she confessed when touching on her journey.

