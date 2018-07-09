Best Reactions to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement

Everyone from long-time stans to Ariana Grande are sharing their thoughts

July 9, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

From fans saying “That Should Be Me” to people wondering why anyone thought they had a chance with him in the first place, everyone is up in arms over Justin Bieber’s recent engagement.

As reported by TMZ, the heartthrob proposed to his on-again off-again girlfriend Hailey Baldwin on Saturday (June 7). The two were on an uber-romantic vacation in the Bahamas when he popped the question.

The also recently-engaged Ariana Grande jumped in to defend the Biebs when people questioned how quickly this relationship has taken off.  

Fans had a lot to say in response to this news. While tons are super excited for the young couple, others are just straight-up offended.

If you’re also struggling to cope with the end of your completely one-sided relationship with Justin, here’s a song that may help you through it:

 

