5 Seconds of Summer Cover Queen’s “Killer Queen”

5 Seconds of Summer just proved they’re one of the few bands that can do the iconic Queen justice with their stunning cover of “Killer Queen”

The official release of Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is just around the corner. With just under a week left until its November 2 debut in theaters across the country, we have another Queen cover to hold us over.

5 Seconds of Summer’s cover of “Killer Queen” follows Shawn Mendes’ take on their classic “Under Pressure.” A goosebump-inducing intro sets up the track with a chorus of harmonies and blistering guitar.

Listen to the full cover below: